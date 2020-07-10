What is Kynd? Everything you need to know about the new supplement brand at Coles.

Each winter, I dread the idea of falling sick. Trying to raise two boys, run a business and stay on top of a never-ending to-do list is the worst if you're coughing, sneezing or just feeling "meh".

So, I'm all for finding ways to help with my energy and get on top of the chillier months.

If you're like me, you might be spending a lot of time in the health food aisles right now. You might've seen a new product in the vitamin and supplement section at Coles called Kynd. Another supplement brand? Hang on, wait.

This brand has a "pay it forward" element to it. It's set up so when you buy, they will donate to an Australian in need, and it is kind to the planet, too.

Here's what you need to know about Kynd that sets it apart:

1. Kynd has ingredients based on science, and only science.

From their time volunteering in Tanzania, Kynd founder Matt Stenmark and his wife Jade saw the firsthand effects of poor nutrition and a planet struggling with environmental waste. Matt, who had worked in the health industry for almost 10 years, decided to develop a product range using ingredients based on scientific evidence that have been shown to support health and wellbeing. To enable Kynd to reach as many people as possible, Kynd is distributed by iNova Pharmaceuticals, which is known for trusted household brands like Demazin and Duro-Tuss.

2. Buying one product helps someone in need.

For every Kynd product you buy, a Kynd Immunity product will be donated to a person in need. You can feel good inside and out knowing you’re passing the kindness on while receiving a bit of self care too.

To top off those good feels, you can “Track your Kyndness” with the online tracker and find out where your donation will be going.