'I'm a new mum. Here's what no one told me about the sleepless nights.'

If you have recently welcomed a tiny, screaming version of yourself into the world, you'll know what it means to be exhausted. Not just tired, not just sleepy, but bone-tired, running-on-fumes, about-to-collapse exhausted.

Expectant parents often hear the same advice from those already in the trenches: "Get plenty of sleep now!" they say, with an evil laugh. As if sleep is something that can be stored up for future use, like canned goods for the apocalypse.

When I was pregnant and enjoying some lovely, uninterrupted rest, I thought a lot about how I would cope with being woken up multiple times per night. As someone who is about as friendly as a Bondi cafe worker on limited sleep, I was nervous.

As it turns out, waking up wasn’t the problem.

Once my little girl arrived, it began. At all hours of the night, I would leap out of bed like a firefighter at the station when I heard her cry. My heart racing, I would take her out of her bassinet, feed her, change her, re-swaddle her and put her back down. She, fortunately, would go back to sleep straight away. I, unfortunately, would not.

After each feed, I’d return to my post and lie wide awake, desperately willing myself to go back to sleep before the next cry - and failing most of the time. Yes, everyone tells you about the wake-ups, but no one tells you how hard it can be getting back to sleep.

Of course, if you’re a champion sleeper who could catch some z's while listening to a brass band play in a tornado, this might not be a big problem for you. For me - both an anxious person AND a light sleeper who can hear a leaf rustle two towns away - it’s torture. Either way, multiple studies have shown that hearing a baby cry can cause a rise in levels of cortisol - the hormone associated with stress. So even if you’re a snooze master, the transition from emergency responder to deep sleeper can be tougher than making it from breakfast to naptime without three coffees.