Thinking about taking a weight-loss drug like Ozempic? These are some of the pros and cons.

After weight-loss drugs like Ozempic exploded onto the market, celebrities and social media influencers were quick to spruik their benefits, leading to their rapid rise in use. In the last three months of 2022, clinicians in the United States alone wrote more than nine million prescriptions for these drugs.

As they’ve grown in popularity, we’ve also heard more about the potential side effects — from common gastrointestinal discomforts, to more serious mental health concerns.

But what does the science say about how well Ozempic and Wegovy (which are both brand names of the drug semaglutide) work for weight loss? And what are the potential side effects? Here’s what to consider if you or a loved one are thinking of taking the drug.

Potential benefits.

1. It’s likely to help you lose weight.

The largest, well-conducted research study of semaglutide was from United Kingdom in 2021. Some 1,961 people who were classified as “overweight” or “obese” were randomly assigned to have either semaglutide or a placebo and followed for 68 weeks (about 1.3 years). All participants also had free access to advice about healthy eating and physical activity.

The study found those taking semaglutide lost weight — significantly more than people who had the placebo (-14.9 per cent of their body weight compared with -2.4 per cent of body weight).

In another study in the United States, one health-care clinic gave 408 people weekly injections of semaglutide. Over the first three months, those included in the final analysis (175 people) lost an average of 6.7kg. Over the first six months, they lost an average of 12.3kg.