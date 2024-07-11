Evelyn Miller was born with two vaginas. She only found out when she slept with a gynecologist.

Vaginas come in many different shapes and sizes, and no two are the same. But something that is far less common is having more than one, which is the case for Australian content creator Evelyn Miller.

Evelyn, a TikTok creator and former sex worker, was born with uterus didelphys, an extremely rare medical condition that causes a woman have two uteruses.

In some cases, this can also mean different cervices and even a double vagina. Evelyn had both.

Despite the 31-year-old being born with the congenital condition, it didn't come to light until 2011 after a gynecologist who also happened to be her client, pointed out that something was different.

"The sexy booking turned into more of a medical exam which was bizarre. He was fascinated, it’s not something professionals come across a lot," she told PerthNow.

The news came as a shock, mainly because Evelyn had slept with over 500 people, and none of them noticed she had two vaginas instead of one.