"I tried 5 different ways to sneak more protein into my meals. Here's what worked best."

There are two things you should know about me. I try to live an active lifestyle and I’m also a huge foodie.

While you may think these two things go hand in hand, it doesn't always work out that way for me. The foodie side of me often makes the decisions about what I eat. However, the meals I choose aren't always going to fuel me the best for my workouts or keep me full throughout the day.

For example, I love to make fruit smoothie bowls for breakfast. But around mid-morning and after the gym, I already feel a sugar slump coming on. Not ideal!

I knew I had to start adding more protein into my diet in order to make sure I stayed fuller for longer, but I wasn't exactly sure how to do this. There are only so many eggs a girl can eat, and eating heaps of meat just doesn't seem practical or…. appetising for that matter.

There had to be tastier alternatives out there. So I tried a few things I hadn't tried before, starting with cottage cheese.

I looked at the packaging on Bulla cottage cheese in complete fascination. “It’s a cheese AND it’s healthy?”

The nutritional panel was a macronutrient dream. With 11.2g of protein per serving and only 2.2g of fat, it almost seemed too good to be true for something that claimed to be a cheese.

I obviously bought all the different variations, took them home and found out that yes, in fact, it is definitely a cheese. And it was delicious.

After some Googling, it became apparent that this cheesy/yoghurty hybrid is incredibly versatile due to its mild flavour. You can basically switch it out in any recipes that call for cheese. You can eat it as a snack just with fruit or crackers, in smoothies, on toast, in salads.. even as a layer in a vegetarian lasagne. You can also use it to replace cream and to add thickness to recipes too, like in a creamy pasta, risotto or cauliflower bake.

