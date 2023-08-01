Do you sleep naked? 5 great reasons to get your kit off at bedtime.

Whenever I hear the words ‘sleep’ and ‘naked’ in the same sentence my mind immediately goes to the worst-case scenario.

Like maybe there’s a fire and you wake up to the smell of smoke and raging flames and you have no other choice but to flee your burning home exactly as you are, without even time to put a dressing gown on.

I’m positive it’s a perfectly rational fear. And while it’s probably unlikely to ever happen, for this over-thinker there is always the WHAT IF???

Watch: Kim K says she sleeps in her make-up. Post continues after video.



Video via E!

But what if I told you that sleeping in the buff actually has loads of benefits? And maybe, just maybe, they outweigh the risk of a fireman seeing your special places.

Which, come to think of it, wouldn’t really be that bad.

Here are five top-notch benefits of sleeping commando.

1. Sleeping without underwear can help prevent thrush.

If you don’t know by now – and you really should – wearing tight-fitting underwear can increase your chances of developing thrush, because there’s nothing fungus loves more than moist, warm places. Add in some sheets and a doona, and you could have a recipe for disaster.

Going commando allows for a certain amount of ventilation, keeping your lady garden cool and breezy and the common yeast infection at bay.

2. For people with penises, sleeping naked can aid sperm production.

While the evidence is a little lacklustre, a few studies have pointed out that long-term exposure to high temperatures may negatively impact sperm production, according to the Sleep Doctor.

So by avoiding the scrotum being constricted or overheated while men sleep, the experts say heading to bed naked may boost sperm count.