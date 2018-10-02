Relationships
From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.
by
Billi Fitzsimons
real life
'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'
Adam Bub
real life
Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.
Gemma Bath
couples
From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.
Jessica Wang
friendship
The 6 things everyone's heard someone say in the last 24 hours.
Jessie Stephens
real life
Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
family
'I was loved and respected by my mother. Until my unplanned pregnancy.'
Tara Clarke
sex
'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'
Anonymous
friendship
'My best friend Debbie got me through my divorce. Yesterday, I had to break up with her.'
Tara Blair Ball
real life
'He blamed me.' What it's like to be a mum when your adult child hates you.
Chloe Cuthbert
couples
"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.
Laura Jackel
real life
'I asked my dad to see me after 32 years of absence. He told me he was "too tired".'
Anonymous
real life
Darryl is 78, and his dog Randy has helped him through life's toughest moments.
Shona Hendley
family
'This year I came to the conclusion that I despise my mother.'
Anonymous
real life
Two in every 100 people have aphantasia, otherwise known as a 'blind imagination'.
Jessie Stephens
family
"When 9/11 happened." 5 women on the exact moment they knew their marriage was over.
Polly Taylor
real life
"We had sex on a boat." 15 people share their most embarrassing Christmas party stories.
Gemma Bath
real life
"It went on for over 2 years." When Kirra was 43, she was cyber bullied to breaking point.
Gemma Bath
couples
"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.
Jessica Wang
dating
"I don't think you should book flights." Nine women share their most brutal rejections via text.
Listen Now
new episode
00:00
Suggested Podcasts
The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story
No Filter
The Anal Episode
Sealed Section
When Everyone Says "I Can't Believe You're Not Taken".
Love Life
real life
'It's been a year since I lost my friend Robert. His death taught me 5 rules about living.'
Adam Bub
real life
Michelle's twin Lyndal survived years of abuse. Then she was diagnosed with cancer.
Gemma Bath
real life
Brooke Blurton was 11 when her mum ended her own life. She was sexually assaulted at her wake.
Chelsea McLaughlin
real life
10 things you know to be true if you have a Big Personality.
Mandy Nolan
Sex
sex
'A doctor told me I had an STI. And immediately I knew I had to make some phone calls.'
Anonymous
sex
'Find your pressure.' The 4 questions to ask yourself that will help you orgasm, every time.
Tara Blair Ball
sex
"This little thing has changed my life": 3 naughty toys to pop in your own stocking this Christmas.
Nama Winston
sex
'Women, how do you masturbate?' Women are divided into two camps: front or back.
Jessica Wang
sex
'When I bought a Google home, I didn't expect it to completely change my sex life.'
Gillian Sisley
sex
Kinky toys and better foreplay: 'How we're suddenly having our best sex ever after 10 years.'
Laura Jackel
sex
SEALED SECTION: The night I ended my marriage a man 10 years younger than me rimmed me.
Tara Blair Ball
sex
"I went to a GP after four years of painful sex. I left feeling utterly humiliated."
Emma Gillman
sex
'I heard a dull thud.' My vibrator fell out of my vagina in a crowded restaurant.
Anonymous
sex
'I was an escort for 3 years. Then I developed feelings for one of my clients.'
Anonymous
sex
5 things I've learnt about sex from working in an adult toy store.
Sophie McGrath
sex
'We said I love you and the sex got even better.' At 21, I had an affair with a married man.
Anonymous
sex
'I was a virgin when I met my husband. I wish I'd never told him.'
Anonymous
sex
"I was c*ckfished." The dating ploy I never knew existed, until it happened to me.
Anonymous
sex
'I'm a sex worker, and there are three things people routinely get wrong about my job.'
Kyli Rodriguez-Cayro
sex
"I feel like we're flatmates": Let's talk about cuddling, the act killing your sex life.
Amy Clark
sex
"Harder Tara, bite it harder." A mature-aged sex worker on a day in her life.
Taylor Tara
sex
'I squirt every time I orgasm.' What sex is like when you're a "gusher".
Tara Blair Ball
sex
"I'm still as randy as ever": 3 frank accounts from women about having sex over 50.
Nama Winston
sex
'I did it in my work lunch break.' 13 people share the first sexual health test they ever had.
Nadia Bokody
dating
"I don't think you should book flights." Nine women share their most brutal rejections via text.
dating
'I fell madly in love with a man. Then he told me his girlfriend was 6 months pregnant.'
ZUVA
dating
An influencer couple have shared all the details of their breakup, and we can't look away.
Billi Fitzsimons
Couples
couples
From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019.
Billi Fitzsimons
couples
From nothing to $500: 17 women share how much they spend on their partner's Christmas gift.
Jessica Wang
couples
"Nap time" has a whole new meaning: How we maintain a sex life after kids.
Laura Jackel
couples
"It was my evil twin." People share the worst excuse they've been given by a cheating partner.
Jessica Wang
couples
"It will be ruthless and never-ending." When you tell a narcissist you're leaving him.
Colleen Sheehy Orme
couples
'My fiancé and I moved into a new house. And we're sleeping in separate rooms.'
Louise Stigell
couples
"It was only a matter of time before I cheated on my husband."
Tara Blair Ball
couples
'Three months after I married my husband, I started contemplating my sexuality.'
Gillian Sisley
couples
Sex “every three or four months” and separate beds: The secret to our 16 year relationship.
Laura Jackel
couples
'I was in a happy relationship with my boyfriend. Then he encouraged me to date his friend.'
Shannon Page
couples
"The worst part is, it felt amazing." 12 men share the honest reason they had an affair.
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
couples
"Nate’s wife was my best friend." My complicated story of being the other woman.
Meaghan Ward
couples
'I went on a work trip with my colleague Simon. Three days later, my marriage was over.'
Tara Blair Ball
couples
"My husband hadn’t touched me in five years." 12 women explain why they cheated on their partners.
Nadia Bokody
couples
OPINION: 'More and more couples are ditching the Big Wedding. It makes absolute sense.'
Miranda Deakin
couples
'My parents invited a stranger to lunch in November. Two months later, we were engaged.'
Mansura Ghaffar
couples
'You feel at fault, but you have no idea why.' How to know if you’re being gaslighted.
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
couples
'I was a happily married mum of two when I embarked on an intense emotional affair with John.'
Celia Greene
couples
'I never understood what made people cheat. And then I met Simon.'
Tara Blair Ball
couples
ASK SEAN: 'I have a funny relationship with a guy at work. I think he's more than a work husband.'
Sean Szeps
real life
'I shared a post about being pregnant with you. Minutes later, I was holding you in my hands.'
Bronwyn Delaivuna
friendship
"Nothing is off limits." Just an ode to my very best, judgement-free mum friends.
Katie Bowman
dating
'I fell madly in love with a man. Then he told me his girlfriend was 6 months pregnant.'
ZUVA
dating
An influencer couple have shared all the details of their breakup, and we can't look away.
Billi Fitzsimons
dating
"He thought I made him redundant." 7 women share their worst colleague dating stories.
Mamamia Team
sex
'Find your pressure.' The 4 questions to ask yourself that will help you orgasm, every time.
Tara Blair Ball
sex
"This little thing has changed my life": 3 naughty toys to pop in your own stocking this Christmas.
Nama Winston
real life
'In her early 20s, she decided she wanted a baby': What happens when children with a disability grow up.
Clare and Jessie Stephens
real life
"It was as though I respected her less." When my father left, my attitude towards my mum changed.
Phil
sex
'Women, how do you masturbate?' Women are divided into two camps: front or back.
Jessica Wang
sex
'When I bought a Google home, I didn't expect it to completely change my sex life.'
Gillian Sisley
sex
Kinky toys and better foreplay: 'How we're suddenly having our best sex ever after 10 years.'
Laura Jackel
couples
"It will be ruthless and never-ending." When you tell a narcissist you're leaving him.
Colleen Sheehy Orme
family
'Settle in, make friends and move again': The harsh reality of being a defence wife.
Katie Bowman
couples
'My fiancé and I moved into a new house. And we're sleeping in separate rooms.'
Louise Stigell
couples
"It was only a matter of time before I cheated on my husband."
Tara Blair Ball
couples
'Three months after I married my husband, I started contemplating my sexuality.'
Gillian Sisley
real life
When Samantha woke up in hospital, she learned she'd been in two accidents. In one night.
Jessie Stephens
real life
Beth lost her husband and two sons in 15 months. Now, she's starting a new life at 81.
Nama Winston
real life
"I stand with Karen." A defence of 2019's biggest victim of online ridicule.
Helen Vnuk
sex
SEALED SECTION: The night I ended my marriage a man 10 years younger than me rimmed me.
Tara Blair Ball
couples
Sex “every three or four months” and separate beds: The secret to our 16 year relationship.
Laura Jackel
friendship
'People notice when you vanish.' The 7 toxic habits that might be ruining your friendships.
Dr Karen Phillip
dating
'The guy I was dating stayed with me while I recovered from surgery. Then his fiancée texted me.'
Anonymous
real life
Travel junkies rejoice: This $49 Kmart carry-on suitcase rivals a $625 case from Samsonite.
Jessica Wang
real life
'I hooked up with my best friend of five years. Then he ghosted me.'
Anonymous
dating
'He would openly flirt with other women.' The reality of dating a narcissist.
Kristy Best
real life
"The week my husband moved out, I couldn't stop crying."
Rachael Hope
real life
'I told my mother I was sexually assaulted. She said: "Boys will be boys".'
Anonymous
real life
'I was too innocent to see the red flags in my eight-year marriage. It cost me everything.'
Colleen Sheehy Orme
couples
'I was in a happy relationship with my boyfriend. Then he encouraged me to date his friend.'
Shannon Page
real life
"I thought it was love until I realised that my first sexual experience with him was rape."
Holly Bradshaw
sex
"I went to a GP after four years of painful sex. I left feeling utterly humiliated."
Emma Gillman
family
"Clemmie Hooper's husband is far from the biggest victim of her trolling."
Helen Vnuk
real life
"I heard a strange scratching at my door": The unspoken fear some women feel living alone.
Laura Brodnik
real life
"It was the worst flight of my life." 5 women share their biggest ever Christmas stuff-ups.
Laura Brodnik
couples
"The worst part is, it felt amazing." 12 men share the honest reason they had an affair.
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
sex
'I heard a dull thud.' My vibrator fell out of my vagina in a crowded restaurant.
Anonymous
real life
Paul returned from Iraq a different man. 5 years later, he said his final goodbye to Wanda.
Gemma Bath
dating
'Six years ago, my lover left his wife for me. Then he left me while I was pregnant.'
Shannon Ashley
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Mamamia
Mamamia
READ
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
LISTEN
WATCH
Share on Facebook
Share on twitter
Share with E-mail
Search
00:00 / ???