HOROSCOPES: Hit the reset button this week, Cancer.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 30.
This week, the new moon in your home zone brings a burst of energy for all things domestic. If renovations are on your mind, now's the time to start. Searching for a new place to call your own? This weekend's perfect for exploring options, whether you're renting or buying. And for the young Rams ready to leave the nest, the cosmos says go for it — your adventure is just beginning.