HOROSCOPES: Hit the reset button this week, Cancer.

As Saturn and Neptune start their retrograde through your sign, you might notice things slowing down, especially with a current project or relationship. While it's easy to feel frustrated, take a moment to reflect — maybe you were pushing too hard. Use this planetary backspin to reassess and realign your efforts for a more successful result. Also, take this time to recharge — your physical health needs some love, ensuring you're in top form to tackle life and love with renewed gusto.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.