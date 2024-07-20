We all have 6 different types of friends in our lives. Which one are you?

We're calling it: there are six types of friends that everybody needs in their life.

And when we say that there are six different types of friends, we don't mean Ross, Rachel, and the rest of the Central Perk gang. We're talking about the vibe they have, and the role that each one serves in your life.

We all have that one friend who's always up for a spontaneous adventure, for example. Then there's the one who gives the best advice, and even the one who makes us laugh until we cry.

Regardless of the role they play, the different types of mates enrich our lives in different, equally important ways — and make our lives a whole lot better.

1. The meme friend.

Now, this isn't to sully the legitimate friendship you may have with this person, but we've all got a meme friend — someone we communicate best with online, not through words but through others' visual takes on... well, everything. They're the one who just gets you and your sense of humour, and they'll receive your umpteenth DM for the day with joy.

Few actual words need to be spoken with the meme friend, and there's something special about that. Your friendship doesn't take itself too seriously, and your meme friend is always here to add a laugh to the most mundane, monotonous day.

2. The distant friend.

When you first read the phrase 'distant friend', it might sound like a bit of a dig. But hear us out, because the distant friend isn't a bad friend. In fact, there are a few different interpretations of what 'distant' means in this context.

First, it can be a physically distant friend who lives on the other side of the world. Maybe you don't get to see them as often as you like, but when you do, it's as if no time has passed.