HOROSCOPES: Your nurturing nature is front and centre, Cancer.

On Wednesday, as the Moon enters your sign, embrace all your emotions, from the nostalgic to the now. Should a poignant memory surface, allow yourself to fully experience it, whether it brings smiles or tears. If tougher feelings emerge, approach them gently and at your own rhythm. A supportive conversation with a friend, family member or therapist can make all the difference as you process these feelings. Expect a breakthrough by week's end.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

