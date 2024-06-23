HOROSCOPES: Your nurturing nature is front and centre, Cancer.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 23. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
This Wednesday, as the Moon drifts through your 12th house, you'll feel a wave of nostalgia. Memories might bubble up, some sweet, some bittersweet — welcome them. These moments shaped you. If you find yourself missing the past, it's alright; it shows how precious those times were. Why not share these feelings? Call your number one person and let them know the impact they've had on your life. It's a beautiful week to connect and share your heart.