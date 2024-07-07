HOROSCOPES: Solitude is your superpower this week, Cancer.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 7. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Feeling a little lost or stuck, Aries? Ask for help — you might be surprised by how close support really is. Thursday is ideal for diving into home repairs and decluttering, bringing order and functionality back into your space. As the weekend rolls in, your creativity peaks. Tap into your inner artist and craft something truly unique and reflective of your inner vision.