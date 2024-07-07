HOROSCOPES: Solitude is your superpower this week, Cancer.

Turn your home into a recharge zone this week with Jupiter's help. Kick back, recharge, and enjoy the peace. Spend some downtime indoors to recharge your batteries. On Thursday, Saturn gives you the grit to tackle and overcome a challenging obstacle with finesse. Neptune steps in on Friday, inspiring you to experiment with your appearance and try something new in your wardrobe.

POWER DAY Friday.

