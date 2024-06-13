The 'grey rock' method everyone is talking about.

Have you ever been stuck in a conversation with someone who you just know will use whatever you say against you?

They might twist your words or try to catch you out, using your conversation as a trigger to start an argument. Our natural instinct is to avoid people like this altogether, but sometimes that's easier said than done.

Narcissists are all around us. They might be our boss, our ex-partner or someone in our family. These are the types of people that we'd like to avoid but because of certain circumstances... we can't.

They're also the types of people that the 'grey rock method' was originally created for.

Also known as 'grey rocking', the method is a conversational tactic used when talking to people who have narcissistic or manipulative attributes.

The idea is to be as dull and aloof as a physical grey rock so that people get bored with your conversation and stop trying to get something out of you. The end goal of grey rocking is to make people who are looking to start a fight or use your words against you completely avoid trying to do so because they assume you have nothing to give them.

"The whole point [of grey rocking] is that you don't garner attention. And these personalities live for attention, whether it's good, bad, or ugly, they don't care, they will take it in any shape or form so that they can get in," says lawyer and founder of Grey Rock Consulting, Mia Madafferi (yes, she's made her whole business out of this).

If you want to try the grey rock method, here are some things to consider...

You can utilise grey rocking in your daily life.

Grey rocking doesn't always have to be saved for those wanting to take advantage of you. Sometimes, you just want to avoid a gossip session or you don't want to talk about how difficult your boyfriend is being right now. Grey rocking can help you continue being in an engaged conversation while not giving too much of yourself in the moment.