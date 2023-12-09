Debunking the 'winning sperm'.

Certain birds (including our beloved domestic chooks) can actually expel sperm after mating, while some reptiles keep sperm inside them for months on end, biologically changing up the storage environment to favour the sperm of the best candidate. (Sorry, Mr Sand Lizard, you did not receive a rose. Please leave the uterus.)

These mechanisms allow females to choose between the sperm of different males, sure. But within an ejaculate, which specific sperm fertilised the egg still seemed to be up to chance. Until, that is, a scientist named Dr Nadeau, from the Pacific Northwest Research Institute, found evidence that the egg may choose the sperm.

The problem with punnett squares.

Nadeau first began to suspect this back in 2005, when he was conducting cancer research and realised that something was up with his punnett squares.

Remember those excruciating quadrilaterals from high school biology? The punnett square is that table you use to figure out the likelihood of your two brown-eyed parents giving birth to you, a blue-eyed beauty (hint: they're not betting odds). But these probabilities work out only if fertilisation is up to chance. If the egg or the sperm could somehow influence the other gamete involved in fertilisation, then those ratios would be very different.

Nadeau didn't set out to disprove the fundamental laws of genetics. But when he was studying heritable forms of cancer in mice, he realised that the mutant, cancerous genes weren’t getting passed down in mice as often as expected. The probabilities were all off. It was as though the sperm carrying the cancerous genes were somehow being kept at bay.