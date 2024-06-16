HOROSCOPES: You're set to achieve a personal goal, Capricorn.

Saturday’s full moon gets your social life buzzing. Don’t sit this one out; your friends are your recharge station right now. Even if you're not in the mood, push through because laughter and great conversations motivate you to feel your best, sparkling self this week. And if there’s a fun event or networking function coming up, you’re in for a treat. It’ll be the talk of the town.

POWER DAY Friday.

