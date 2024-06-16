HOROSCOPES: You're set to achieve a personal goal, Capricorn.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning June 9. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Under the Sun’s nurturing influence, your home becomes a hub of affection and connection this week. If you’re wrestling with a worry, confide in a trusted family member who gives straight-up, sage advice. As a sounding board, they'll be invaluable and may even provide a pearl of wisdom. Be open to the emotions that come up—they're not just passing storms but pathways to personal breakthroughs.