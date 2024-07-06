'I didn't think I could trust my partner's mum. She proved me right.'

Ever scroll TikTok mindlessly? Us too, and we recently discovered one of the most... uncomfortable videos we've seen in a while over on the platform.

TikTok user Nelly uses her account to share family related content to her almost 800,000 followers. The videos are often lighthearted takes on motherhood and life with her husband Josh — but one piece of content has caught the attention of the online community for negative reasons.

The video at the centre of the attention was filmed as a prank call to her mother-in-law to test how honest she is.

"Showing my husband why I don't trust his mum," Nelly captioned the video, which is shot with the married couple sitting together in a car.

Nelly dials her mother-in-law, Tina, while her husband sits quietly, listening in.

"I'm just out right now and Josh isn't answering the phone," Nelly says to her MIL down the line. "He said he was at home with you with the kids. Can you put him on for me?"

Watch: Prank on mother-in-law goes awry.



Video via TikTok/nellesworld.

And it turns out that Tina has quite the poker face.