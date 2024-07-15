'I went to a sports dating event and immediately found out why they're better than dating apps.'

If you've been around TikTok or a single person these past few months, you would've come across the idea that dating apps are out, and sports matches are in.

The trend started with running clubs, with people of all genders and sexual preferences documenting how they're done with trying to find people to date online, and are now instead trying out different activities (like running) to nail down a romantic partner organically.

They back this idea up by saying if they don't find a date, they at least make some friends and have a newfound hobby.

Personally, running disagrees with me, but I was sure there was another way to meet people that didn't include heavy breathing and sweat.

In the past two years, I've become what some people would call a sports fan. It started with the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, and then continued when Australia hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. From then, I started following the NRL, the WNBL and the AFL.

As a straight woman with eyes, I was convinced that, if you were single, you would 100 per cent find a potential date if you attended sporting games. And I was proven right when a few of my coworkers attended a Sydney Swans game and went around asking men if they were single.