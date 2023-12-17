'How my second date turned into an orgy.'

Dating is a crazy game. Sometimes you're about to meet the person you'll spend the rest of your life with – other times you meet someone who will spontaneously introduce you to the world of group sex. This time around, we spoke to someone who experienced the latter. Her name is Ursula, she's 31, and she sat down with us to tell us about the time she skipped the 'drinks and tapas' second date trope and went straight to an eight-person orgy.

So, set us up, what happened here?

Ursula: "Well, the whole thing started off pretty conventionally, really. I was on my second date with this guy, Leo, and we ran into his friends at a bar. We ended up deciding to go back to one of his friends' house and had some drinks and… [laughs] … pharmaceuticals."

Did you get the impression that what was about to happen was premeditated?

Ursula: "Absolutely not. I don't think anyone planned it in any way. I had never had group sex, neither had my date. We were all just sitting in this guy's bungalow, vibing, chatting and laughing. But there was a sort of intimacy or at least familiarity in the room, which was strange considering I barely knew anyone there. I don't even think [my date] knew everyone there, it just felt really nice and right and comfortable."