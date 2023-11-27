The female porn stars heading to Schoolies for content.





Three adult content creators have revealed their plans to film X-rated videos with teenagers during Schoolies.

Kay Manuel, Bonnie Blue and Leilani May are hoping to sleep with teens over the age of 18, with some of them being virgins.

The encounter will then be filmed and distributed to paying OnlyFans subscribers.

After she sent a call-out on Instagram for interested participants, Manuel said she received an “influx of messages in my DMs on Instagram wanting to film content with me.”

Many of those messages were from teens who were interested in having sex for the first time, to which Manuel replied: “What better way to lose your virginity?”