HOROSCOPES: You may need to tighten the budget this week, Cancer.

Grab the chance to impress a big shot with the power to boost your career. Don't be shy, Pisces; share that gutsy idea. It could take off and exceed all your expectations. Come midweek, Saturn gives you the extra push to confidently back a big decision. Networking is ripe with opportunity; you might meet someone who can open doors for you.

POWER DAY Monday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature image: Mamamia.