HOROSCOPES: You may need to tighten the budget this week, Cancer.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning July 14. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
It's time to make a calculated financial move. Research thoroughly, then proceed with a mix of boldness and prudence. On Wednesday, imaginative thinking could lead to a revolutionary idea. As the weekend approaches, keep things light and bright. Adopt a chill approach and watch those work or home hiccups become no big deal. It's like turning life's volume down just enough to dance through your challenges.