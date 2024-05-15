Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sent hundreds of letters while in prison. She's dated two of her pen pals.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has only been a free woman for just over four months. But after eight years in prison, she is not wasting time.

The now 32-year-old was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2016 after she pleaded guilty to murder for her role in the killing of her mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard.

Gypsy orchestrated her mother's murder after being told she was terminally ill her whole childhood. She was confined to a wheelchair, forced to eat out of a feeding tube and subjected to hundreds of unnecessary medical procedures.

As she tried to assert her independence as a teenager, her mother's abuse spiralled into beatings and chaining her to the bed. Gypsy saw killing her as the only way out. She provided her then boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, with the knife he used to stab her.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mum Dee Dee. Image: Lifetime.