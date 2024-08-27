The PhD student accused of murdering her friend's baby.

Content warning: This post deals with alleged child abuse.

When first-time parents Savannah Roberts and Ethan Katz welcomed their twin boys, Ari and Leon, into the world in May 2024, they were ecstatic.

Sadly just weeks later, they were mourning the death of one of their sons, who died in allegedly sinister circumstances.

On Saturday June 15, 2024, Nicole Virzi was asked to babysit for the Katz family in Pittsburgh. She was looking after Ari and Leon, who were just six weeks old at the time. Virzi is a "longtime friend of the family" as per her lawyer, and a 30-year-old PhD student.

When Ethan and Savannah returned home, Ari had small scratches all over his face, two bruises just below his belly button, swelling, bruising, redness, and scratches on his genitals.

Virzi later told police that she was the one who first noticed Ari's injuries and informed the boy's parents. She said she saw the child scratch his own face while he was flailing in a car seat.