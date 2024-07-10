On Tuesday night BBC presenter John Hunt arrived home at 7pm. He found his wife and daughters dying.

A mother and two daughters have been killed in an alleged domestic violence murder in England, that is making headlines around the world.

UK sport presenter John Hunt, a well known racing commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live, came home from work on Tuesday night just before 7pm to find his wife Carol Hunt, 61, and daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, fatally injured.

They'd been attacked with a crossbow inside their Hertfordshire home, and despite emergency services rushing to the scene, they couldn't be saved.

The Daily Mail is reporting the women were tied up, and that the attack also included "other weapons."

John Hunt with his wife Carol Hunt. Image: Facebook.