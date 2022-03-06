In 2016, Sherri Papini said she was abducted by two people of colour. It was all a lie.

Californian mother-of-two Sherri Papini disappeared on November 2, 2016 after dropping her children at daycare and going for a jog in her local neighbourhood.

22 days later, she was found bleeding and beaten on a nearby highway. She alleged she had been abducted and held captive at gunpoint by two "Hispanic women".

The case received global attention, millions tuning in to discover what had happened to Papini and who was to blame.

But just this week - six years since she miraculously returned after the abduction - Papini herself has been arrested and charged. Here's everything we know.

On Wednesday November 2, 2016, Papini went for her routine jog. Wearing a pink t-shirt and carrying nothing but her iPhone and a pair of earbuds, Papini didn't return on time. Her husband Keith, who came home from work to find the house empty, was later notified that his young children had not been picked up from daycare and that his wife was nowhere to be seen.

Using the Find my iPhone app, Keith was able to trace Papini’s phone 1.5km from the family home, yet extensive land and air searches carried out by authorities were unsuccessful in tracking down his wife.

Hundreds of volunteers assisted in the search and a $US100,000 collective reward was offered for her safe return. 22 days later she was spotted by motorists trying to flag down cars, with her hands bound, on the side of a rural road at around 4.30am.

In a statement released to Good Morning America, Papini's husband Keith described the "mixture of horror and elation" he felt at finding his wife, who was "covered in multicoloured bruises, severe burns, red rashes and chain markings". She had also been branded on her shoulder, a factor commonly found in sex trafficking cases.

"My first sight was my wife in a hospital bed, her face covered in bruises. Her signature long blond hair had been chopped off."

Image: ABC News. In October 2017, almost a year after Papini went missed and reappeared, police asked for the public's assistance in locating two suspects. The authorities released sketches of two Hispanic women, based on Papini's account.