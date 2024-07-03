A successful woman, police officer boyfriend and a murder trial that tore a town apart.

If you're into true crime, TikTok, or the endless rabbit hole that is an amalgamation of both, CrimeTok, chances are you've heard the name Karen Read.

It's the name of a woman central to a murder trial that has played out in real time over the past eight weeks and it has all the ingredients of a binge-worthy TV serial.

What happened to Karen Read's boyfriend, John O'Keefe?

On January 29, 2022, 44-year-old Karen Read went out drinking with her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer. After a rowdy night spent with John's friends, whom the couple met at the bar, it was decided that the group would keep the party going at the home of fellow BPD officer, Brian Albert.

Karen, deciding to head home, dropped her boyfriend at the afterparty first.

By her own account, she was drunk.

At 4:23 am on the morning of January 30, John's niece, who lived with him and of whom he had guardianship, called another friend who had been at the bar - Jennifer McCabe, the sister-in-law of Brian Albert, whose house Karen had dropped him at. She said Karen was worried that he hadn't yet come home, and couldn't remember details about having dropped him off due to being so inebriated.

Jennifer said she had no idea where John was either and about an hour after the phone call, Karen met up with Jennifer and another friend in order to hit the streets to look for him. Outside, it had been snowing. The temperature read -7 degrees Celsius, and the group knew it was dangerous for anyone to be outside in that kind of weather.