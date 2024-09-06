For fans of Netflix's true crime series Worst Roommate Ever, they're well across the disturbing stories that play out on this show.

But a story on the latest season of the show's spin-off Worst Ex Ever made me want to scream and throw my laptop out the window.

On episode two, titled 'Betrayed by the Badge', the story of Seemona Sumasar and her experience with her ex-boyfriend Jerry Ramrattan is told, a man who framed her for crimes she didn't commit after she reported him for sexual assault.

Seemona's harrowing ordeal is a chilling tale of injustice leading Netflix viewers to label the case as the most infuriating story they've ever heard.