For 34 years, the Menendez brothers tried to prove their innocence. Now new evidence has emerged.

This post includes descriptions of child sexual abuse.

For over 30 years, the infamous Menendez brothers have tried to prove their innocence, after being convicted of the murders of their parents.

Erik and Lyle Menendez, have now spent most of their lives behind bars.

The high-profile case was broadcast to millions in the '90s — the world was awash with opinions about the brothers' tearful testimony.

Now, new evidence has come to light. The brothers, and their legal team, hope it might be the ticket to their freedom.

What did Erik and Lyle Menendez do?

On August 20, 1989, brothers Erik, 18, and Lyle, 22, killed their parents Mary Louise 'Kitty' and José Menendez in their family's Beverly Hills mansion.

The parents' cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

When police arrived on the scene, the brothers feigned innocence. For months investigators assumed the murders were mob-related, given José was a well-known entertainment executive at the time.

Then in March 1990, Erik and Lyle were arrested.

Erik and Lyle Menendez's motive to kill.

The prosecution claimed that Erik and Lyle were solely motivated by money to kill their wealthy parents. José had a fortune worth approximately $US14 million.

In the months following Kitty and José's murders, the brothers went on a shopping spree, buying businesses, sports cars, luxury goods and more.

The defence argued a different position.

The Menendez brothers have long alleged that they acted in self-defence.