Almost 45 years after she vanished, Colleen Adams' remains have finally been found.

Remains believed to be those of South Australian woman Colleen Adams have been found 45 years after she went missing, as her husband faced court charged with her murder.

The body was discovered on the site of the couple’s former home at Maitland, on the Yorke Peninsula, after 70-year-old Geoffrey Adams was arrested and pointed police to the property.

SA Police Detective-Superintendent Des Bray said the skeletal remains were found about 1pm on Thursday.

“She was in the area indicated to us and discovered about one hour ago, and we’ve made the necessary notifications since then,” Detective Superintendent Bray said.

“It’s going to be some time before we can make a formal identification but we are proceeding on the basis that the remains are those of Colleen.”

The discovery came a short time before the couple’s youngest daughter, Kaye, visited the site and delivered a statement to the media through victim contact officer Debbie Gibson.

“Today I have finally found my mother,” the statement said.

“After 45 years of hoping, we have found her.

“It’s hard to say in a few words what I am feeling, but I am so grateful to the South Australian police and everyone who has worked to help find her.”

Kaye, who was 18 months old when her mother vanished, said she is thankful that the truth has come out, and she has now put her faith in the legal system.