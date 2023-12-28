Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free from prison, ready to start a life with her new husband.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman.

The 32-year-old spent eight years in prison following her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy had persuaded an online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother.

The case grew international attention after it was revealed that Dee Dee had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube. Dee Dee had forced Gypsy to pretend for years that she was suffering from serious illnesses.

Investigators determined that Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents or caregivers seek sympathy through the exaggerated or made-up illnesses of their children.

Following her mother's murder, Gypsy accepted a plea bargain agreement in 2016 for 10 years and the charge of second-degree murder.

Despite being in prison, Gypsy said her years behind bars were constructive and she was "thriving". She also received her high school diploma, studied photography and found a new sense of autonomy.

"The prison that I was living in before, with my mum - I couldn't walk. I couldn't eat. I couldn't have friends. I feel like I'm freer in prison than living with my mum. I guess now I'm allowed to just live like a normal woman," she explained.