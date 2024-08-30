Grace Millane was blamed for her own murder. A new documentary reveals the truth.

Grace Millane was just 21 when she embarked on an around the world trip of a lifetime.

"Less than a month and counting," Grace posted on Twitter - now X - at the end of September, 2018, before heading for South America.

After leaving Peru, Grace flew to New Zealand, where she planned to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Like many 20-somethings wanting to meet new people, Grace used the dating app, Tinder, matching with 27-year-old Jesse Kempson.

"I click with him so well," she texted her friend, after spending several hours with him on the night of December 1. "I'll let you know what happens tomorrow."

Watch: Asking For It trailer. Article continues after the video.



Video via SBS.

Auckland was alive with festive cheer, when the pair met at Sky Tower. After spotting each other, they hugged and headed to a burger bar in the city.

A few cocktails later, laughing and happy, the pair moved onto a Mexican restaurant, where they spent another couple of hours enjoying margaritas and sangria.