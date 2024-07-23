Kat Torres was a popular Instagram influencer. Police say she was secretly enslaving young women.

She'd come from a childhood of poverty, and was generous in sharing her learnings about business, success, life, spirituality and love, publishing a self-help book called The Voice in 2017 in which she claimed she could make predictions as a result of her spiritual powers.

As fans leant in and her celebrity grew, Torres started a subscription service in 2018 touting herself as a 'spiritual guru' and life coach.

Her website opened with an exciting offer for members; 'Have love, money and self-esteem that you always dreamed of.'

At her peak Torres was coaching some 14,000 people, and soon expanded into one-on-one consultations, offering to help individuals with any problems in their life.

But her business wasn't as it seemed.

Inside the dark reality: 'She was using me as a slave.'

At the start, Torres made her clients feel special. She was kind and attentive and helped them make big decisions in their life. She'd overcome a life of childhood abuse and poverty and represented hope for many of the young women who sought her services.

Her sessions leant heavily on spirituality, and she'd give them guidance based on what 'The Voice' told her. She'd warn that those who didn't follow her advice, were living with disastrous consequences.

But as the coaching sessions continued, the women said they found themselves becoming increasingly psychologically isolated from friends, partners and family and willing to do anything the influencer and 'guru' suggested.