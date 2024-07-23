Kat Torres was a popular Instagram influencer. Police say she was secretly enslaving young women.

If you were to stumble across Kat Torres' Instagram account in 2017, you would have seen a grid full of aesthetic pictures of a beautiful blond woman.
The Brazilian model, actor and wellness influencer shared a very aspirational life with her more than one million followers. Beautiful clothes, beautiful places and healthy aesthetic food scattered with photos of her nails, her makeup, her dog and Sundays relaxing with a book or Sex in The City in her stunning New York apartment.
She was on the cover of magazines. She was travelling the world. She was seen with famous people such as Leonardo DiCaprio. Her life looked amazing, and other women noticed.