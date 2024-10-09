The key suspect in Madeleine McCann's case has been jailed for years. A new verdict could see him free.

A German court has acquitted a 47-year-old man on a series of charges, including three charges of aggravated rape and two charges of sexual abuse of children.

The man has been identified by local media as convicted paedophile, Christian Brueckner. He is simultaneously the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday to Portugal back in 2007.

In this latest trial, he was charged, and then cleared, of the unrelated sexual offences.

While prosecutors called Brueckner a "dangerous psychopathic sadist" and called for 15 years jail time, the presiding judge said that he could "not be convicted of the acts he is accused of", and was thus acquitted.

BBC

Per the ABC, one of the allegations was that Brueckner entered a holiday apartment of a woman aged between 70 and 80 and tied her up before beating and sexually assaulting her.

Another charge saw him accused of entering an Irish woman's apartment via her balcony and raping her several times, while threatening her at knifepoint.

There were also allegations that he exposed himself in front of a 10-year-old German girl and 11-year-old Portugese girl. The charges were laid as a result of investigations into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

He was alleged to have committed these acts in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.