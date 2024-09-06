Dani Schofield nursed patients in pain. Police claim she was making them worse.

36-year-old Dani Schofield was an ICU nurse, looking after her hospital's most vulnerable patients.

Now she's accused of swapping out their medication for "theft" motives.

Schofield worked at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Centre in Oregon, America.

Between July 2022 and July 2023, it's alleged that Schofield replaced liquid fentanyl for 44 patients with tap water, which led to infections in those patients, per Medford Police. They claim that Schofield was stealing the medication for "personal use".

Out of the 44 patients that the hospital has identified as having their pain medication swapped, 16 died. It hasn't been proven that it was because of the infections caused by the water.

The case against nurse Dani Schofield.

After a seven-month investigation, Schofield was arrested in June.

The police inquiry began in December 2023, when the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Centre in Oregon flagged their concerns that drugs for their patients may have been diverted.

The 36-year-old has pleaded not guilty in court to second-degree assault for each of the 44 patients.

Her request for a court-appointed attorney was recommended to be rejected, based on her assets. Her bail was set at $4 million.