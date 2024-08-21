Australian schoolgirl Laila Johnson was in London to see Taylor Swift. A man attacked her with a knife.

Laila Johnson had been dreaming about her overseas holiday with her mum and some friends.

They had big plans for their 'girl's trip'. A Matildas game at the Paris Olympics and then Taylor Swift in concert in London.

In between the two experiences, the 11-year-old from Bega and her mum Samantha busied themselves with sight-seeing.

On August 12, they were checking out the Lego store in London's Leicester Square when everything changed.

The Australian schoolgirl was grabbed into a headlock and stabbed in the face and neck eight times in a random attack.

Police allege homeless man Ioan Pintaru, 32, leapt from nowhere and lunged at Laila with a steak knife.

Her mum immediately shielded her with her body, as the little girl screamed and witnesses ran to their aid.