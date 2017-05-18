The woman who has been on the front-lines of Australia's worst crimes.

When Megan Norris was young, she’d wait for her parents to leave the house.

Once she knew they were gone, she’d sneak into her father’s study and read the newspaper. It wasn’t the gossip columns that peaked her interest, nor was it the fashion, opinion or comic sections.

It was news of the world. In particular, the crime reports.

Megan was fascinated with words like ‘dismembered’ and ‘amputation’. Unsure of their meaning, she’d turn to a dictionary to look them up. And then the questions began.

“How can anyone do that? How can they get away with it?”

It’s a fascination that turned out to be no passing trend. Because four decades later, she is in possession of a portfolio covering some of Australia’s most high-profile crimes. From bizarre stalkings and abductions, to domestic violence and rape cases, there isn’t a lot that Megan Norris hasn’t seen.

The UK-born author, journalist, court-reporter and crime-writer now lives in Melbourne, Victoria with her husband and two sons. But the career path she took to fame and notoriety in the world of crime journalism was by no means a smooth one.

At 18-years-old, Norris landed a job as one of two token ‘girl’ cadet reporters with her local paper. And with her cadetship, came an introduction into the world of crime she craved so badly.

“I started covering court when I was really young… in 1977 as a token ‘girl’ reporter.”

According to Megan, her male colleagues frequently joked she wouldn’t last in the role until Christmas. It was nothing to do with her talent – she was fantastic – but the other girl was “prettier”.

Now a famed journalist and best-selling crime author, Norris is a veteran of the industry.