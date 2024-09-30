VIP passes, live Victim Impact Statements and a cruise: Inside the bizarre world of CrimeCon.

"I'm celebrating my 50th birthday at CrimeCon."

"My BFF and I are coming to the US from Australia for our first CrimeCon. Can't wait!"

"Just wondering if anyone else will be on CrimeCruise in November?

Earlier this year, 5,300 people descended on Nashville for the weekend to attend the 8th annual CrimeCon convention, coined as 'The world's #1 event for true crime and mystery.'

Tickets started at AUD $511, and got you access to everything except the VIP cocktail hour, priority seating and the private lounge decked with yummy nibbles. Access to that package was more than double.

Here's a taste of CrimeCon. Post continues after video.

East Idaho News



There was plenty to do at the event. You could go and listen to your favourite true crime author or podcaster, learn from the world's top body language experts about how to spot deception, get the insider scoop on 'jury selection secrets', pose in front of a fake crime scene and pick up merch with the tagline "I'm basically a detective" or "CrimeCon is my alibi."

Or you could sit in and listen to Gabby Petito's parents as they told an audience about the pain of losing their daughter to murder in 2021.