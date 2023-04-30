"I'm still trying to fix it." 10 celeb couples who stayed together after cheating scandals.

Look, I get it.

Love is complicated thing, and it becomes even more complex when you’re in the public eye under constant scrutiny.

You only need to look at Harry Styles with Olivia Wilde, and Tom Sandoval with Rachel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules, to know the celebrity 'entanglements' can get messy.

But cheating scandals don't always end in a split. Here are 10 celebrity couples who stayed together after cheating scandals... at least for a little while, anyway,

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine is not only famous for being the frontman of Maroon Five but also for being an incredibly supportive husband to wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine was constantly papped beaming, clapping in the front row of many of model Prinsloo’s fashion shows. But it seems like having a literal Victoria’s Secret Fashion Model for a wife wasn’t enough for the star.

In 2022, shortly after the couple married and announced Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child, an influencer publicly revealed she'd had a short-lived affair with Levine.