"Let me just try something..." Why everyone's talking about David Letterman.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

Amid the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, the world is looking retrospectively at the media with a brand new lens.

The new documentary, which was created as an edition of The New York Times Presents series, has sparked a social media reckoning over how young famous women have been treated by the tabloid media and the paparazzi.

In Britney Spears' case, the media's treatment of the singer is retrospectively being seen as highly invasive, sexist and insensitive.

Watch a clip from Lindsay Lohan's appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman below. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

Throughout the documentary, Spears was seen facing invasive questioning from a number of interviewers.

In one clip, Spears, just 10 years old, was asked whether she had a boyfriend. When the pre-teen replied, "No, they're mean," the middle-aged host suggested that he could be her boyfriend.

In another clip, Spears, 17, was told that "everyone's talking" about "her breasts". In another, she was asked if she was a virgin.

For many, looking back on the old interviews came as a shock. But as more interviews come to light, it's clear that Britney Spears wasn't the only celebrity thrusted into uncomfortable moments on screen.

Why is everyone talking about David Letterman?

On Saturday, a controversial interview between American TV host David Letterman and Lindsay Lohan resurfaced on Twitter.

"This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now," Twitter user Trey Taylor wrote.

Read: Lindsay Lohan was interviewed by David Letterman in 2013. It's horrifying to watch now.