"I just feel really bad for his wife." Why everyone is talking about Adam Levine.

It's a bad day to be music's lamest rockstar. And his PR person.

Adam Levine - a.k.a the only member of Maroon 5 you've ever heard of - has been accused of having a year-long affair with a 23-year-old Instagram model named Sumner Stroh.

But it gets worse: Stroh shared receipts that appear to show Levine, 43, DM'ing her to ASK IF HE CAN NAME HIS UNBORN CHILD AFTER HER. 

This comes just three days after Levine's wife, former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, officially confirmed the pair were expecting their third child.

JAIL.

Levine has been involved in plenty of other things that are not technically crimes, but feel like crimes: inflicting 'Moves Like Jagger' on the world, singing about payphones in the year 2012, giving the most lacklustre Super Bowl performance of the past 10 years, and getting double the amount of nipple out on that stage than Janet Jackson did, with zero consequence.

Those are just some personal gripes I needed to get out. And now THIS. Jail seems only fair?

Let me explain what the heck is going on:

"I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner."

On Monday local time (Tuesday AM AEST), Sumner Stroh shared a TikTok about "having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model".

She said when the affair began, "I was young, I was naïve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated".

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point," she continued (and truly, what a burn).

She shared a couple of messages via TikTok's green screen feature, including this:

Look up AUDACITY in the dictionary and you will find this scree. Image: TikTok. 

THE LESS SAID ABOUT THAT, THE BETTER.

"So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is," Stroh continued.

"Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Sumner Stroh
She then shared a screenshot of Instagram DMs from June 1, which shows two messages from Levine.

The first said: "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

He then followed up with... a shrug emoji.

Stroh said she "never wanted to come forward" and knew "the implications". She said the reason she was airing this all now was because she had previously shared these screenshots with friends and had found out one of them had tried to sell the story to tabloids behind her back. 

After her video took off, social media users discovered another video of her with Maroon 5's song 'Beautiful Mistakes' playing.

........Goodness me.

More allegations.

After Stroh's video went viral, another woman named Alyson Rose shared her own series of screenshots of DMs with Levine in two separate videos.

She has since deleted both videos.

In one, she said: "I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him, which I'm sure they have, I just think they should post it because I just feel really bad for his wife and nobody deserves this.

Unsurprisingly, Insta gossip account Deuxmoi has also received tips hinting at the possibility that more women are out there.

Image: Instagram. 

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's relationship.

Levine and Prinsloo married in July 2014 after two years of dating.

At the time, Levine told People he "had enough bachelor parties" and was ready to settle down.

"I definitely feel like I'm sitting in the chair I'm supposed to be sitting in right now," he said. "It all feels very natural."

The pair have two daughters - Dusty Rose, five, and Gio Grace, four. 

On September 16, Prinsloo shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, confirming they were expecting their third child.

Neither she nor Levine have commented on Stroh's allegations.

It's safe to say though, that Sumner is well-and-truly off the baby names list.

Feature image: Getty/TikTok.

