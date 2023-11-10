There are 5 different types of cheaters, but can you forgive any of them?

Cheating. For a lot of people, it's the one big fear that sits in the back of their mind. Whether you're in a secure, loving relationship or you've been experiencing some problems with your partner, the big 'C word' has been known to rear its head and cause deep distress, heartbreak and often, marks the end of a couple.

Like many aspects of romantic relationships, infidelity comes with a lot of nuance. Depending on who you speak to 'cheating' might look like one thing to one person and something completely different to another. So, how do you know if your partner has actually cheated on you? Is there a sliding scale? Are you overreacting? Or have you been completely blindsided?

We spoke to experienced couples' counselling psychologist and author of Affair Repair, Dee Tozer, to get some intel on the different types of infidelity and whether or not you can come back from it. Throughout her history of helping couples work through their marital problems, she has discovered some key different 'types' of unfaithful people, who can be broken down into five different categories.

These range from those who engage in light flirting on social media on the lower end of the scale, through to one-night, alcohol-induced encounters and, on the higher end, people who enter into affairs that span a significant period of time.

WATCH: Sophie Monk talks to Mamamia about cheating. Post continues below.