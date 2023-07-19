Our 5 theories about *those* suspicious Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods photos.

Another day, another lot of Kardashian-based theories that have users of the internet feeling like Nancy Drew.

This time, it's around the public reconciliation of former besties, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. The two were papped grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant in LA over the weekend, which is huge news for anyone who remembers the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that broke the universe.

Which one, you ask? That's fair. There have been approximately 250 Tristan Thompson cheating scandals. But this one, from 2019, involved Tristan — the then-partner of Khloé Kardashian — hooking up with Jordyn, who was his partner's sister's best friend.

It blew up, and Kylie and Jordyn famously fell out because, well, Jordyn was exiled by the entire, very powerful Kardashian family.

But now she's back, baby! The Nancy Drews of the world (including... me), simply cannot just revel in a good news story involving the rekindling of a longtime friendship, because as the people say: this has Kris Jenner's sneaky fingerprints alllll over it.

Here's what people think may REALLY be up with Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner.

They've been friends the whole time.

I mean, why not? We know Kylie's good at secrecy when she wants to be. She was always very coy about her and Travis Scott's relationship and she kept her entire first pregnancy on the down low until after daughter Stormi was born.

So she and Jordyn definitely could probably have stayed friends in a less public way.

Khloé and the 'third parent' commentary.

This is where we enter the mandatory 'what is Kris Jenner trying to hide?'-style theories!

Before this news broke, the most dominating Kardashian story of the time was Khloé Kardashian's comments about feeling like a third parent to her brother Rob's daughter Dream.