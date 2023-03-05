Who are the stars of Vanderpump Rules and why is everyone talking about them?

OK, if you're reading this then I assume you desperately need a lesson in Vanderpump Rules 101.

With a shocking cheating scandal taking up all the headlines, if you're feeling a little clueless as to who these people are and what's going on, then you're in the right place.

I'm about to take you on a little history lesson of the explosive reality TV series, then I'll introduce you to the key players and finally I'll update you on what everyone is talking about; the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and a fellow co-star.

Before you dive in, watch the trailer for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Story continues below.



Video via Bravo TV

Where it all began.

If there’s one name you remember after today, let it be Lisa Vanderpump. She initially gained fame in 2010 with the release of the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - the OG of the Housewives franchise.

Vanderpump was one of the few women in that season who was seen working despite her fortune, and looking fabulously elegant whilst doing so. Owner and boss of high-end restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, she cleverly advertised her business on the show and eventually in 2013 negotiated her own reality show, Vanderpump Rules.