10 celebrity couples we’re convinced are *actually* really, really happy together.

Hollywood relationships don't have the best reputation for happiness and longevity, but they don't all end in brutal headlines and quickie divorces.

We actually think some beautiful, very famous celebs are pretty happy in their relationships with other beautiful, very famous celebs. We have little concrete evidence... but we have lots of vibes, ya know?

Here are 10 couples who definitely radiate 'stable', 'legit' and 'actually happy'.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

These two just seem objectively... nice. 

On the one hand, they're very famous and very cool, and on the other hand they kind of act like everyone's parents. Like, this jumping photo is both so, so basic and so, so endearing.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman.

In early June, Deborra-Lee Furness told Studio 10 she was on the no-carb keto diet... and her husband Hugh Jackman had taken up baking bread as an isolation hobby. That's proof of a great relationship based on the surest sign of love: trolling.

Also, this:


Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983 which is surely some kind of famous people record.

They look like this on red carpets, and that's all the proof we need.

Image: Getty. 

Image: Getty. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

OBVIOUSLY. 

No one can roast their significant other online daily, to the delight of millions, unless they're genuinely really happy. It's the truest sign of love.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks.

Image: Getty. 

These two are wonderful together and we know this because WE JUST DO.

In 2001 Tom Hanks told Oprah their relationship "isn't magic" like in movies but somehow still made it sound magical.

"In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here. Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other - and we'll get through it."

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Okay sorry but we no longer appreciate gushy social media tributes from anyone except Neil Patrick Harris or David Burtka.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso.

These two met at a bar in Miami in 2003 and Matt Damon said it was like being struck by lightning - he just knew he needed to talk to Lucy.

He's also said they have a 'two week rule' which keeps their relationship strong.

"We have a two week rule. I'm not away for more than two weeks," he told HuffPost. "I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don't like being apart from her."

Oh, plus just Look. At. Them.

Image: Getty. 

Image: Getty. 

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Image: Getty. 

Do you think Sacha Baron Cohen workshops his characters at home? If so, there's never been more definitive proof that Isla Fisher bloody loves him.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats are the only couple to call each other king and queen without it being... weird.

They're also super adorable and supportive of each other's careers on Instagram, and have spoken about the hard work they put in to create a strong, healthy blended family relationship with Swizz' ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere, the mother of his son Kasheem. Tiferere has written a book on the topic with help from the couple, and Keys wrote a song titled 'Blended Family'.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

This tweet basically sums it up:

Idk. What else it there to say beyond, these two are perfect and we love them unconditionally?

What celebrity couples would you add to this list, and why? Let us know in a comment.

Feature image: Getty.

