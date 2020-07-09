10 celebrity couples we’re convinced are *actually* really, really happy together.

Hollywood relationships don't have the best reputation for happiness and longevity, but they don't all end in brutal headlines and quickie divorces.

We actually think some beautiful, very famous celebs are pretty happy in their relationships with other beautiful, very famous celebs. We have little concrete evidence... but we have lots of vibes, ya know?

Here are 10 couples who definitely radiate 'stable', 'legit' and 'actually happy'.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

These two just seem objectively... nice.

On the one hand, they're very famous and very cool, and on the other hand they kind of act like everyone's parents. Like, this jumping photo is both so, so basic and so, so endearing.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman.

In early June, Deborra-Lee Furness told Studio 10 she was on the no-carb keto diet... and her husband Hugh Jackman had taken up baking bread as an isolation hobby. That's proof of a great relationship based on the surest sign of love: trolling.

Also, this: