"They have different priorities." Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split.

After nearly two years of dating, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called time on their relationship.

Multiple sources close the couple have confirmed the news to People, with reports claiming the pair are 'taking a break'.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source said. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," the source added.

A friend reportedly said that "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Styles and Wilde with the cast of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival. Image: Getty.

The singer and actress were first linked in January 2021 as work begun on the psychological thriller film, Don't Worry Darling.

Directed by Wilde and starring Styles, the pair struck up a romance that would later be deemed controversial, given the timeline of Wilde's separation from her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde confirmed this year that Styles had nothing to do with their split.

"The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told Vanity Fair in September.