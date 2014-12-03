Victoria's Secret runway: Hilariously absurd outfits on outrageously attractive people.

It’s that time of year again. The Christmas carols are on high-rotation, shopping centre carparks are filling up fast, and half-naked women are set to parade around in lingerie.
Yep, it’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Day. Doesn’t it come around fast every year? It must be that we anticipate it so highly (cough).
We know what you’re thinking. Mamamia, why the hell are you running shots from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?
Well, to be honest we’re conflicted ourselves. On the one hand VS stands for everything we hate, airbrushing, photoshopping, and promoting one standard body shape, but on the other hand some of the outfits are REALLY funny.
Really high-waisted undies. Giant orchids. Racing helmets. No inanimate object is safe.
But ultimately we’re all about harm minimisation here, so if you’re going to subject yourself to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, we’d rather you do it in a safe place.
Go on, go ahead then: