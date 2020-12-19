A bizarre deleted scene and a "magic carpet": 6 things you didn't know about Twilight.

Twelve years ago, the world was blessed with one of the best fantasy film franchises to ever grace our screens.

Yes, we're talking about The Twilight Saga, the series that brought us five films about vampires, werewolves and all that romantic, angsty jazz.

The story follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a girl who moves to Forks, Washington and falls in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a broody 107-year-old vampire immortalised in the body of a 17-year-old high schooler.

It's a bit of a weird story if Robert Pattinson does say so himself, but more on that later.

As we reminisce all things Twilight, here are six things you didn't know about the iconic films.

Robert Pattinson hated his character.

So, it turns out Robert Pattinson really hated his character, Edward, labelling him "more creepy and troubled than romantic".

He even dissed the author of the Twilight books, Stephenie Meyer, several times throughout filming.

"When I read [Twilight], it seemed like it was a book that wasn't supposed to be published," he said.

"I was convinced Stephenie was convinced she was Bella... It was like reading her fantasy, especially when she said it was based on a dream.

"I was just convinced, like, 'This woman is mad. She’s completely mad, and she’s in love with her own fictional creation.' And sometimes you would feel uncomfortable reading this thing."

In a separate interview with Empire Magazine, Pattinson said: "The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself. Plus, he's a 107-year-old virgin, so he's obviously got some issues there."

So, why take the role? Well, apparently Pattinson admired Kristen Stewart's acting in Into The Wild. Yes, so much so that he decided to take a chance on Twilight if it meant acting alongside her.