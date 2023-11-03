Every business venture the Kardashians want you to forget.





The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have become hugely successful businesswomen, but this hasn't always been the case.

Back in the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the 2010s, it was a very different story.

Over the years, Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, along with younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner launched a bunch of different businesses and collaborations with varied levels of success.

To celebrate the launch of Kylie's new high-fashion brand Khy, we're looking back at some of the women's most spectacular failures. Because you live, you learn, etc.

And FYI: this list will not include Rob Kardashian's many (and we mean, many) business ventures because that could be a whole other article. (I still think about his sock range, daily.)

Without further ado, here are some of the Kardashian-Jenner businesses and partnerships the family would sooner forget.

2009: Quick Trim.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian became the spokeswomen for the controversial diet supplement Quick Trim.

By 2012, the three sisters were named in a $5 million class-action lawsuit against QuickTrim which accused the product of false and deceptive marketing.

Image: QuickTrim.