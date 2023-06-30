'Please boy, stop acting stupid.' Here's what's going on with Cardi B and her husband Offset.

Just when we thought it was all quiet on the Western front, it would appear that Cardi B and her husband Offset are having relationship troubles once again.

Not ones to deal with their personal issues privately, the pair – who have been on-off since 2017 – are now working through a fresh round of cheating allegations, and they’re airing the dirty laundry online.

But fans of the duo need not fear, according to People magazine.

"They're just having a little quarrel," a source told the publication.

"They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

The drama kicked off when rapper Offset fired off a major accusation on a (now-deleted) Instagram story, alleging that his spouse had been unfaithful.

Watch: Why happy couples cheat, according to Esther Perel on TED Talks? Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

“My wife f**ked a n***a on me gang yall n****a know how I come,” he wrote.

Colourful language aside, the sentiment is clear.

But Cardi being Cardi, she jumped on Twitter Spaces of all places to respond to the allegations in an also-expletive-laden three-minute recording.

The 30-year-old began by referencing a Keisha Cole tune, singing, “All I will say is this: ‘First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!’”