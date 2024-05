The Bachelor Australia was once a cultural icon. From Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich to Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski, the show had us rooting for love with a stunning success rate early on.

Many of the couples are still together to this day.

The heyday ratings were also an extra chewie product placement's dream — the finales continuously surpassed the one million mark from Tim Robards' debut season back in 2013, right through to Matt Agnew's season in 2019.

We'd watch with bated (but minty-fresh) breath as the final two would step out of the limo, knowing exactly whose heart was about to be broken by the first ankle in sight (give or take that Abbie Chatfield stitch-up).

The Bachelor finale in 2015 was such an event, it warranted an iPhone 4 Insta post. Image: Supplied.