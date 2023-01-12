Where in the world is Blake Garvey? A very serious investigation.

As we're introduced to three new Bachelors, one former Bachelor has gone missing: Blake Garvey.

OK, not officially. But the stripper-turned-auctioneer-turned-reality television star has gone into a sort of self-imposed hiding over the past few years, and we have taken it upon ourselves to provide the world with some much-needed analysis; to answer the whos, the whats and the whys of it all.

(And people say ‘real journalism’ is dead. Pft.)

You’ll remember Garvey, we're sure. He was the Perth-based Bachelor from season two; the one with a penchant for ‘dirty street pies’ and blue suits, who boasts a voice as low as he is tall.

If that doesn’t ring any bells, you may know him by another name: ‘the most hated man in Australia’. No? How about ‘Love rat’?

(Not our phrases, for the record.)

Garvey earned the titles from fans and the press, after the shemozzle that was the 2014 finale of the Channel 10 show. While the episode showed his romantic proposal to contestant Sam Frost, Garvey soon announced that he’d subsequently dumped her in favour of second-runner-up, Louise Pillidge.

"When you have that time together and you feel that it’s not quite right, you have to listen to your heart," he told The Project at the time.

"You have to trust your gut and that’s what I’ve done, and that’s why I’m in this position now."

But alas, feelings are as changeable as Osher Gunsberg’s hair, and the pair split in 2016. It would be disingenuous to say fans didn’t see it coming, but few would have predicted it would be announced in the way it was: via a joint cover shoot for New Idea.