'It's my job to recap The Bachelorette and even I don't want to watch it anymore.'

If I had to sum up this season of The Bachelorette with one word, it would be 'meh'.

It's the reality TV show equivalent of a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

It's an hour of this GIF, two times a week for six weeks:

It's my job to recap The Bachelorette and even I'm struggling to get through the episodes. It feels like a hard slog with no guarantee of a reward at the end.

There's no single reason why this season of The Bachelorette has been such an underwhelming viewing experience.

On the surface, it seems to have all the right ingredients for a killer season of reality TV. Not one, but two, attractive bachelorettes. A bunch of 20-and 30-somethings willing to give up several months of their lives for the slim chance of their 15 minutes of fame, and an even slimmer chance of a lasting relationship.

It's had all the same elements of the successful seasons before it - the kooky red carpet entrances, the handsome suitors, the high adrenaline single dates, the drama-inducing group dates, and the race to get time with the Bachelorettes during the cocktail parties.

But what this season is missing is its spark. It's lost a bit of its magic.

And there's several reasons for this.

Firstly, in a year where we're screaming out for more diversity on our TV screens, the franchise decided to give us not one, but two, blonde, white women as the bachelorettes.

Elly and Becky Miles are down-to-earth, relatable Aussie women, but they're something we've seen on TV so many times before. Four years ago, Sophie Monk was incredibly entertaining as the Bachelorette, but in 2020, these women have just fallen a bit flat. As an audience we've struggled to invest in their story.

In 2020, we needed a Bachelorette who would make us put down our phones and actively follow their journey. A Brooke Blurton or a Casey Donovan, someone who would make us think 'oh I haven't seen this before'.

Secondly, we knew from the start that neither of the bachelorettes were "in love".

